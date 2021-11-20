Ric Flair Offers to Help AEW Draw a Rating, Wants TV Segment With CM Punk

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claims he can help AEW draw a big rating if he were to get a TV segment with AEW star CM Punk. Flair tweeted earlier today a photo from after his match where he teamed with CM Punk against Elijah Burke and Shelton Benjamin, which you can view below.

Flair wrote in the tweet, “Never forget this moment. We can make history again, brother! If you want a rating, let us talk for ten minutes! @AEW @CMPunk”

WWE released Ric Flair in early August, which he requested. Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast earlier this month, Flair said the following on CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in AEW:

“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what they’ve contributed to. Yes, as you said, they’re certainly both big stars in the business, both had a lot of success. But I don’t know how to answer that question because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings.”

CM Punk recently signed with AEW earlier this year, making his long-awaited return to pro-wrestling. Bryan Danielson later made his AEW debut at All Out 2021 in September.