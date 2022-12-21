Ric Flair on ESPN First Take: ‘I Miss It Every Day’

– During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take this week to promote the upcoming debut of his new WWE-produced documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which debuts on December 26 on Peacock. Below are some highlights and a clip of Flair’s appearance:

Flair told Smith during the show, “Stephen A., I just got the word passed along that because WrestleMania is in California, they know you’re out in California, I think they’re entertaining the idea of having you manage one of these guys that can’t talk too well.”

Smith responded, “That’s right! Listen, man – Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, Paul Heyman, and these guys; I would love to be a bad guy manager. I don’t know if you know that about me, Molly. I want to be one of those bad guys. I don’t want to be a goody-two-shoes guy, I want to be the troublemaker bad manager. I think I could pull it off, Ric Flair!”

When asked how much he misses being in the ring, Flair said, “Oh god, I miss it every day. I live vicariously through my daughter now. But you’re right, Stephanie [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H] have taken over WWE, done a magnificent job. I watch the show religiously, and I get to a place where I put on Monday Night Football and wrestling and I tell you, wrestling competes with it every day. I tell you, that’s not a knock on the NFL. Wrestling has so many personalities and is so entertaining, and the athletes work so hard.”

