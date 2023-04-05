wrestling / News
Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t
April 5, 2023
During the latest episode of To Be The Man (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair spoke about going back to WCW after Wrestlemania IX in 1993 and how he wishes he hadn’t. He noted that he didn’t appear on Wrestlemania IX because he knew he’d have a lesser role than the year before.
He said: “I would’ve been in a demoted role. Vince came up to me and said, ‘Watch your back.’ I almost wish I’d stayed because [WCW] was such a disaster when I got back.“
