Ric Flair on His Past Dispute With WWE Over The Man Trademark

– In the latest episode of his Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his past dispute with WWE over “The Man” trademark. Previously, Becky Lynch used “The Man” as one of her nicknames during her WWE run. Below are some highlights:

Ric Flair on “The Man” trademark: “I owned the trademark ‘To Be the Man,’ if I own that trademark and then they use that trademark to create ‘The Man’ [Becky Lynch], which has been my label my entire career. I thought it up, it’s mine and I own it and I’m one of the few guys that own my intellectual property. Steve doesn’t own Stone Cold, believe it or not, I don’t think it’s right and he should have it but when they get a hold of it, they’re going to keep it. They have their reasons and I’m not the one making those calls. I own my stuff.”

On WWE still not owning “The Man” trademark: “Hunter told me that Stone Cold is trademarked. I said ‘Why don’t you call her The Game?’ He said that’s trademarked too, I said ‘So is The Man?’ He said ‘No it’s not, To Be the Man and The Man are two different things. Please. It’s old news now, it’s behind us but let’s get the facts straight, they still don’t own it. And if I get a chance and I get cleared legally, I’m going to go back and get it.”

It was reported in August 2019 that Flair had filed a trademark on “The Man” for wrestling and merchandise purposes.