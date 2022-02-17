Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After

Ric Flair recently discussed his split from his partner Wendy Barlow, noting that no one from WWE reached out to him after the news was announced. As reported, Flair announced in late January that he and wife Wendy Barlow had split after several years. On the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Flair got emotional talking about the split and why it happened. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On their split: “Everybody wants to just be negative. She still runs my business affairs, handles my personal life, there’s nothing wrong with our relationship. I’m really difficult to live with because I want to travel, I sign autographs and she did that for nine straight years and she just got tired of it and I get it.”

On WWE and its members not reaching out to him after: “What killed me, of all the people, Charles Barkley, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock can call me and say ‘Is everything cool?’ which they have and I go ‘yeah, everything’s great and life changes and we go in different directions.’ Not one person from the WWE [called me], not one. The most insensitive people in the world. People that I have given my life to and they have given me a lot of theirs.

“When you’re not there they don’t care. I don’t resent them for it, I know who reached out to me and who reached out to her and who didn’t. If you’re that insensitive, shame on you. Executives [have reached out] but I’m talking about my wrestling friends. It’s life, it’s wrestling and the lesson that should be learned is that when you’re so ramped up in your life as I was, now I look back on my career and say you know what, I don’t feel so bad, because I wasn’t around either. It’s a full-time job being a wrestler.”