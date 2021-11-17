wrestling / News
Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his Wooo Nation Uncensored podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said he’s in his best shape since 2001 at the end of WCW and that he wants to wrestle one more match.
He said: “Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro. WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.“
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- R-Truth Discusses What His Relationship Is Like With Vince McMahon
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series