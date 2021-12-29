Ric Flair On Why His Matches with The Ultimate Warrior Weren’t Good

In the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair spoke about wrestling the Ultimate Warrior and why he feels the matches weren’t any good. The two wrestled on live events during Flair’s 1992 WWF Championship reign, and he’s called them the worst matches of his career. Here are highlights:

On talking with Pat Patterson after one of the matches with Warrior: “We wrestled twice, maybe three times, we just didn’t have any chemistry. We were in Winnipeg, Canada, I wrestled the Warrior and we came back. Pat Patterson said, ‘I have to tell you, that was the worst championship match I’ve ever seen.’ I said, ‘Pat, you don’t have to tell me. I was in it.’

On why their matches were bad: “He sent me over a three-page letter to memorize. I don’t do that. I had to with Randy [Savage] because it was basically pushed on me but Randy and DDP and a few other guys liked to write it all down, which is fine. But you have to hope that the crowd is going to feel about the match the way that you’ve written it down. If you have this memorized skit and then you go out and you execute and the fans aren’t buying what you’re doing, then what do you do? If you don’t have the experience to start it back up, what do you do? You lose and the match stinks. With me and the Ultimate Warrior, the match stunk. I don’t blame him, I don’t blame myself, it just didn’t work.”