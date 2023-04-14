Ric Flair Weighs In On WWE’s Sale, Hopes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved

Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s sale to Endeavor, saying that he hopes Vince McMahon stays involved in the show. WWE announced the day after WrestleMania that the company was being acquired by Endeavor and will be combined with the UFC for a new company, which will run each business separately. Flair talked about the situation on his To Be The Man podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On if he spoke with McMahon over WrestleMania weekend: “Yeah, I sure did. I had a two-minute conversation with himm and then I saw him again in gorilla during [Charlotte’s] match.”

On what he expects to see change in WWE with the sale: “Well, I just personally hope that the McMahon family has some — he is still is allowed to run the WWE. Because God forbid we have another situation work where Turner buys the NWA. Does that make sense? “That turned in the worst case scenario ever.”

On whether corporate-owned wrestling can work: “Well, it works if you have the right — it all depends on whose egos, who’s doing what. But if they don’t keep Vince involved let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him.”

On reports that people backstage are upset with McMahon: “People who say they’re upset with Vince? I didn’t see anybody upset with him. There’s always going to be people that are complaining about their position in the company, because they’re not where they want to be or think they should be. But that’s not the fault of Hunter or Vince. You know, some people have a pretty high opinion of themselves that you know they they should keep to themselves, rather than complaining publicly.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit To Be The Man with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.