Ric Flair On Whether He Wants To Wrestle One More Match, Potential Four Horsemen Reunion In AEW

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Ric Flair discussed potentially joining AEW, whether he wants to wrestle one more match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ric Flair on his experience at AAA TripleMania: “It’s funny because they’ve seen so much that they like boom, boom, boom. Nobody really slows it down. They slowed it down considerably and these kids land on their backs and necks and suplex each other. It’s insanity. It’s all the stuff we’ve done over the years, but not quite at that level – certainly impact-wise we’ve done it, but not at that level. They [AAA] let me get in the ring. WWE won’t even let me walk up the stairs for liability reasons. I can’t. I can stand in a ring but, Renee, it’s kind of like I said, I either wanna die in a ring or on top of Wendy [Flair’s wife]. It’s A or B. What better way is there to go? What I did for a living or with the one I love? Woooo!”

On potentially joining AEW: “Hypothetically, if I wanted to go work at AEW, I would go to [Vince] and say, ‘I want to do this because I want to get back in the ring and I know you don’t like that.’ If I wanted to get knocked down or something, he would say to me, ‘Ultimately, what’s best for you is best for me.’

On if he wants to get back in the ring and a potential Four Horsemen reunion in AEW: “Get back in the ring and entertain? Absolutely. I would ask [Vince] first because I owe that to him. I got a text from Randy Orton, I can’t read it to you, I don’t have it. Let me tell you something, if you’re at AEW and the Four Horsemen get together, everyone in the world watches. You’ve got Arn [Anderson], Tully [Blanchard], Barry [Windham] is sitting about a mile from here, and JJ [Dillon], you fly him in. You do a half-hour interview with [Tony] Schiavone and Jim Ross.”

On whether he wants to wrestle one more match: “No. I could be part of a match. I’d be happy doing that. There’s another example, me and Andrade against Sting and Darby. What a great deal that is. The other day they were doing that thing where they were tapping their chests and stuff like that. I can see Sting is having the best time of his life. He’s one of the best guys to ever come along in our business.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.