Ric Flair Reveals Recent Hospitalization Was Due to Blood Clot and New Pacemaker Surgery, Thinks He Could Live to 95

– CBS 46 recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after his recent hospitalization, and Flair discussed his recent health scare. Below are some highlights. The article confirmed that during his recent hospital stay, Flair had surgery to replace a pacemaker and remove a blood clot.

Flair stated, “Diamonds are forever and so is the Nature Boy. Hopefully. I’m on Echo alert, so as soon as it hits 50 I can have a cold Miller Lite. Maybe three more weeks.”

He added on his recent coma where his organs nearly shut down, “All I did was think about dying. Every step you take when you’ve been that close, and I was going out of my way to make people that I cared about understand how much I cared about them.”

TMZ Sports also recently interviewed Ric Flair, which you can see below. Flair revealed that his recent hospitalization was his “fourth time” he was hospitalized in the last weeks due to his pacemaker issue. He stated:”This is the 4th time I’ve been in in 7 weeks. They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me. Which I found out just how important the operation of your heart is. Ya can’t breathe if your hearts not working.”

He added, “I stayed for 48 hours [after surgery] just to make sure because we’ve been trying everything. We finally got behind it and I think I’m good to go. I feel great. The prognosis is I could live to be 95.”