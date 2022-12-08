Ric Flair Says Peacock Documentary Is ‘Emotional,’ Says It Talks A Lot About Reid Flair

Peacock will release its documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair later this month, and Flair recently touched on how ’emotional’ the film will be. The documentary is set to premiere on Peacock on December 26th, and on the latest AdFreeShows episode of To Be the Man, Flair talked about the documentary a little bit.

Flair noted (per Wrestling Inc) that the documentary will be two hours long, noting, “It’s long. Make plans and get a lot of liquor.” He also said that he’s a fan of it and that it’s very up-to-date with his life, and added that it will touch heavily on Reid Flair, his son who passed away in 2013.

“It’s emotional,” Flair said. “There’s a lot about Reid in it.”