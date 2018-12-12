Ric Flair Praises Charlotte vs. Asuka From Smackdown

Ric Flair posted the following on Twitter, praising the Charlotte vs. Asuka match from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

All I Can Tell You Is That Queen Charlotte And The Empress Asuka’s Match Lived Up To Everything And More. Congratulations On Your Success And A GREAT Match. Cannot Wait For TLC! WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/SJqWN0Fn8W

