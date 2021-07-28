Ric Flair Praises John Cena, Says His Match With Roman Reigns Will be Special

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had high praise for the work of John Cena. He stated the following:

“John Cena, the man’s a star. He gave 10 years, every day of his life, to the business, and he is still finding new ways to work hard. John just doesn’t know any other way. It’s been a pleasure to see every piece of work he’s done so far since coming back. John represents WWE at the highest level. I’m as big a John Cena fan as you can find. Look at what’s in store. John working Roman Reigns—that’s going to be special.”

Cena is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The event is scheduled for August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.