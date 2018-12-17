Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ric Flair Praises Last Night’s WWE TLC Main Event, Akira Tozawa Working Fight Club Pro in Japan Event, Note on R-Truth & Carmella

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Asuka WWE TLC

– Following last night’s WWE TLC PPV, Ric Flair posted the following, praising Becky Lynch, Asuka, & Charlotte their main event match…

– WWE’s Alira Tozawa will be working the Fight Club Pro debut event in Japan. The promotion owned and operated by NXT UK star Trent Seven.

– Expect vignettes with R-Truth & Carmella at WWE HQ in Stamford on WWE TV anytime now. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

