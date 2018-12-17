WWE News: Ric Flair Praises Last Night’s WWE TLC Main Event, Akira Tozawa Working Fight Club Pro in Japan Event, Note on R-Truth & Carmella

– Following last night’s WWE TLC PPV, Ric Flair posted the following, praising Becky Lynch, Asuka, & Charlotte their main event match…

Congratulations To @MsCharlotteWWE, @WWEAsuka, And @BeckyLynchWWE On One Of The GREATEST Performances I Have Ever Seen While Making History Last Night In Your TLC Match. pic.twitter.com/bnzh0zyPfO — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 17, 2018

Going On Last With Names Like Orton, Rollins, Mysterio, Rousey, Jax… Is Pressure That Only Few Are Ever Fortunate Enough To Understand. You Ladies Not Only Followed Some Tremendous Bouts, But You Stole The Show. This Morning, I Bow Down To All Three Of You. WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 17, 2018

– WWE’s Alira Tozawa will be working the Fight Club Pro debut event in Japan. The promotion owned and operated by NXT UK star Trent Seven.

Given my relationship with @Fightclubpro over the years myself & their management team have came to an agreement to loan @TozawaAkira from #205Live – This will be an incredible show! #TrainFightWin https://t.co/f1vAg67Sym — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 16, 2018

– Expect vignettes with R-Truth & Carmella at WWE HQ in Stamford on WWE TV anytime now. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]