Ric Flair Praises Logan Paul And LA Knight For Their Potential And In-Ring Draw

In a recent FOX News interview, Ric Flair offered his thoughts on which rising names in WWE have caught his attention recently. Flair had positive commentary for both Logan Paul and LA Knight, citing Paul’s clear exhibition of athletic potential and Knight’s skill on the mic. You can find a few interview highlights from Flair below.

On the possibilities for Logan Paul’s future in the industry: “Oh, if he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys… A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and shit like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different.”

On what sets LA Knight apart from the majority of the roster: “The greatest thing he did, I didn’t realize if they rehearsed it or not, or he was being a smartass, but when he told the Undertaker that Joe Rogan said that wrestlers today were soft, it popped me. I hope he came up with that on his own. … I like the kid personally. He’s not Roman Reigns yet, but he just started. He’s been around the market, he’s been back and forth, up and down. Sometimes you just got to find the niche, the right opponent and the right moment. That reunion when he cracked on Taker, I think that kinda started a roll for him.”