Ric Flair Praises The Miz For Representing Wrestling Well

Ric Flair gave The Miz high praise on Tuesday, noting he’s one of pro wrestling’s best representatives to the world. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to extoll Miz, who is set to be the host of SummerSlam this weekend.

Flair wrote:

“Congratulations To You @mikethemiz Because You Have Become Second Only To @JohnCena In Representing The Greatest Sport We Love, And That’s Professional Wrestling. I’m So Sorry That People Bullied You & Tried To Kill Your Success In The Business. You’ve Accomplished Everything, And I’m So Proud To Be Your Friend. I’ve Got You Brother! I’m The Nature Boy Ric Flair. F*ck The People Who Have Given You Any S**t. You Are Currently The King Of Entertainment As You Always Have Been! Hope To See You Soon! WOOOOO!”