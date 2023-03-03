Ric Flair Praises The Paul Brothers, Says They’re Better Than Some Full-Timers

On a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair offered clear commendation to the Paul Brothers and their efforts within the wrestling industry (via Fightful). Flair also indicated that he was honestly surprised to hear that Logan Paul was training under Shawn Michaels, assuming that his ability was a result of natural talent. You can read a highlight from Flair and listen to the full episode below.

On his analysis of the Paul Brothers’ accomplishments: “Oh, hell yeah. He’s great. Both of those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. Until you told me last week that Shawn was training Logan, which now makes sense, I thought, ‘God, the guy’s just got incredible, natural ability.’ I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it. Draw money.”