Ric Flair Praises Triple H as a ‘Legend’ in Wrestling, Wants Him to Have a Big Retirement Match

– Speaking WWE to promote the upcoming Raw Legends Night, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his relationship with WWE’s Triple H and wanting to see Triple H get a big retirement match to end his in-ring career. Below are some highlights (via Inside The Ropes).

Ric Flair on a retirement match for Triple H: “I’m actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it. … He exemplifies ‘Legend’ more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian. He probably knows more about the business than I do and I’ve been in it 30 years longer than he has.”

Flair on Triple H’s career: “He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn’t seen anybody at his age come into the business with. He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company.”

On the work Triple H does with NXT: “He’s accomplished all this through his efforts and he has ascended himself to a place of not just being a great worker, he’s helped to impact the company with the growth of NXT. Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he’s one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him. He basically lives the kind of schedule we did in the old days. He wouldn’t have it any other way. He won’t miss anything, and he’s always wanting to see the company grow.”