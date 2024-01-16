wrestling / News
Ric Flair Appears On Pre-Game Show For NFL Playoff Game
January 16, 2024 | Posted by
Ric Flair made an appearance on Monday night’s NFL Wild Card Playoff game pre-show. Flair appeared on the pre-game show for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadephia Eagles game, as you can see below from a clip.
The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32 – 9 to advance to the division playoffs, where they will play against the Detroit Lions.
Of course Ric Flair is there. The man is everywhere during this 19th life he’s been given. pic.twitter.com/3lKEO7SqbG
— Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) January 16, 2024