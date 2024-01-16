wrestling / News

Ric Flair Appears On Pre-Game Show For NFL Playoff Game

January 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone Image Credit: AEW

Ric Flair made an appearance on Monday night’s NFL Wild Card Playoff game pre-show. Flair appeared on the pre-game show for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadephia Eagles game, as you can see below from a clip.

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32 – 9 to advance to the division playoffs, where they will play against the Detroit Lions.

