wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Predicts Randy Orton Over Edge, IIconics Attack Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair RAW

– Ric Flair has his prediction in the Edge vs. Randy Orton match for Backlash, and he’s going with his former stablemate. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Flair appeared in a video to discuss the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” and said Orton was his pick to win it:

– WWE posted video of the IIconics and Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross segment, which you can see below. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce ultimately attacked the champs to further their feud:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Ric Flair, The IIconics, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading