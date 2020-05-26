wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Predicts Randy Orton Over Edge, IIconics Attack Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Ric Flair has his prediction in the Edge vs. Randy Orton match for Backlash, and he’s going with his former stablemate. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Flair appeared in a video to discuss the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” and said Orton was his pick to win it:
Naitch has spoken.@RicFlairNatrBoy's got @RandyOrton to defeat @EdgeRatedR at #WWEBacklash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/acm2AimoBH
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
– WWE posted video of the IIconics and Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross segment, which you can see below. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce ultimately attacked the champs to further their feud:
