– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his prediction for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match at Elimination Chamber 2023, with champ Roman Reigns defending against Sami Zayn.

In his prediction for the match, Ric Flair stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Unfortunately for Sami, the Tribal Chief [will win].”

Flair also expressed his doubts about Sami Zayn potentially being added to the title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He added, “No way. They’ve put too much time into Cody and too much time into Roman.” Flair also stated that fans sometimes don’t get into three-way matches the same way they do singles, and that he has confidence Rhodes and Reigns will put on a stellar match at the big event.”

The title match goes down on Saturday, February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.