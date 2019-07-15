wrestling
Various News: Ric Flair Promotes Frozen Cold Brew, Xavier Woods Plays Super Mario Maker 2, The Rock’s Movie Featured on GMA
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Ric Flair released a new commercial spot where he promotes the Mocha Frozen Cold Brew for Cumberland Farms. You can check out that clip below.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video whe plays some Super Mario Maker 2. You can check out that video below.
– Good Morning America did a story today on the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw, starring The Rock and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. You can check out that video below. The movie opens in theaters on August 2.
More Trending Stories
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW
- Dustin Rhodes On What’s Next For Him After Fight For the Fallen, Working With the Young Bucks