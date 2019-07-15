Various News: Ric Flair Promotes Frozen Cold Brew, Xavier Woods Plays Super Mario Maker 2, The Rock’s Movie Featured on GMA

– Ric Flair released a new commercial spot where he promotes the Mocha Frozen Cold Brew for Cumberland Farms. You can check out that clip below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video whe plays some Super Mario Maker 2. You can check out that video below.

– Good Morning America did a story today on the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw, starring The Rock and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. You can check out that video below. The movie opens in theaters on August 2.