WWE News: Ric Flair Promotes Green Day Tour, Brian Gewirtz Reveals Favorite Madison Square Garden Moment, Kairi Sane Auctioning Ring Gear

– Ric Flair took part in a video to promote the upcoming Hella Mega tour from Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

– In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz joked that his favorite moment in Madison Square Garden was coming up with the angle in which Mae Young gave birth to a hand.

He wrote: “Favorite #MSG moment? Easy. 2/28/2000. The production meeting that ended with “Before we wrap this up, we need to decide what Mae Young’s going to give birth to.” It should be commemorated on a poster like Starks dunk over Jordan.”

– Kairi Sane is auctioning off her ring gear, entrance jacket and hat to help with disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and those affected by the typhoon in Japan.