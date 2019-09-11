wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Promotes Green Day Tour, Brian Gewirtz Reveals Favorite Madison Square Garden Moment, Kairi Sane Auctioning Ring Gear
– Ric Flair took part in a video to promote the upcoming Hella Mega tour from Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
– In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz joked that his favorite moment in Madison Square Garden was coming up with the angle in which Mae Young gave birth to a hand.
He wrote: “Favorite #MSG moment? Easy. 2/28/2000. The production meeting that ended with “Before we wrap this up, we need to decide what Mae Young’s going to give birth to.” It should be commemorated on a poster like Starks dunk over Jordan.”
Favorite #MSG moment? Easy. 2/28/2000. The production meeting that ended with “Before we wrap this up, we need to decide what Mae Young’s going to give birth to.” It should be commemorated on a poster like Starks dunk over Jordan. https://t.co/UzBlN4Vgzj
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) September 9, 2019
– Kairi Sane is auctioning off her ring gear, entrance jacket and hat to help with disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and those affected by the typhoon in Japan.
I would like to do something to help assist with disaster relief for the hurricane that hit The Bahamas & the typhoon affecting Japan.
I plan to auction off this set of ring gear, entrance jacket and hat. I plan to donate all the money collected in support. pic.twitter.com/p31efBCULr
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) September 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mojo Rawley Says a Lot of NXT Stars Don’t Consider Raw or Smackdown a Vertical Move
- Triple H Says NXT Opened the Door for AEW to Be an Alternative, Shawn Michaels on Improvements for NXT on USA Network
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury