Ric Flair Pulls Out Of Starrcast II Roast Due To Ongoing Medical Issues
May 20, 2019
— With a surgical procedure occurring today in Atlanta, Georgia, Ric Flair has officially dropped out of the planned Roast of Ric Flair set to occur at Caeser’s Palace in Las Vegas on May 24th as part of Starrcast II, according to TMZ. A spokesperson for Flair reportedly stated he will not be healthy enough to appear at the event within a week of the surgery.
Ric is said to be in high spirits regarding the procedure though and has been taking calls from his celebrity friends including rapper Offset. The procedure is thought to have originally been planned for last week only to be delayed, and could happen as early as today. His issues are believed to be heart-related. We wish him the best.
