Ric Flair Put on Stretcher in Post-Raw Video
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Randy Orton ended up punting Ric Flair in the head at the end of last night’s Raw. After the show, WWE released some post-Raw footage of Ric Flair getting loaded onto a stretcher to get taken to the hospital.
The footage also shows Drew McIntyre checking on Flair and escorting the stretcher as its taken out of the WWE Performance Center. You can see the online web exclusive footage, along with video of initial angle from Raw, below.
