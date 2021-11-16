Ric Flair Reacts to Becky Lynch’s Raw Promo

Ric Flair heard Becky Lynch take shots at Charlotte Flair on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to Twitter to respond. Tonight’s show saw Lynch cut a promo on Charlotte talking about how she dropped Charlotte as a friend and went on to become a huge success. Liv Morgan eventually came out to interrupt the promo.

Flair posted to Twitter shortly after the promo, writing in his usual overly-capitalized way:

”I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE.”