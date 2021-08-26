wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reacts to CM Punk’s AEW Dynamite Promo
August 25, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair was watching CM Punk’s promo on AEW Dynamite, and he says there’s something they need to talk about. Punk made his Dynamite debut on tonight’s episode and cut a promo talking about how he wondered if he could still be the best in the world and that if the answer is yes, it starts at AEW All Out against Darby Allin.
Following the promo, Flair tweeted:
“CM Punk, we need to talk about BEST IN THE WORLD!!!”
@CMPunk, We Need To Talk About BEST IN THE WORLD!!!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2021
