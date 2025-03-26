wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
In a promo on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, John Cena said that he planned to ruin wrestling and make everyone forget Ric Flair when he wins his 17th World title. In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Fightful), Flair responded to Cena’s promo and said that he will be at WWE Wrestlemania 41.
He said: “I’m just glad I’m alive after the life I’ve led to be here to hear it. I got news for John. They’ve been trying to get rid of the ‘Woo’ for 50 years. The ‘Woo’ isn’t going away, and neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning a seventeenth world title are astronomical.”
Flair also noted that he loved Cena’s heel turn and thought it was the coolest thing WWE could have done. When asked if he would be at Wrestlemania, he replied: “Hell yeah. I’m going to the pool party with you.“
