Various News: Ric Flair Reacts To Andrade’s US Title Win, Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Sells Out, NXT Takeover Marathon Set for WWE Network

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade US Title Ric flair

– As we previously reported, Andrade won the WWE United States title last night at a live event in Madison Square Garden, defeating Rey Mysterio. Ric Flair showed his support on social media. Charlotte, who is dating Andrade, also commented.

He wrote: "Congratulations To The Great @AndradeCienWWE! Winning These Prestigious US Championships Is Becoming A Family Tradition! WOOOOO!

Andrade, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Ric Flair, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

