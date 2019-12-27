wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair Reacts To Andrade’s US Title Win, Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Sells Out, NXT Takeover Marathon Set for WWE Network
December 27, 2019 | Posted by
– As we previously reported, Andrade won the WWE United States title last night at a live event in Madison Square Garden, defeating Rey Mysterio. Ric Flair showed his support on social media. Charlotte, who is dating Andrade, also commented.
He wrote: "Congratulations To The Great @AndradeCienWWE! Winning These Prestigious US Championships Is Becoming A Family Tradition! WOOOOO!
