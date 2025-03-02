– John Cena is seeking a record-breaking 17th world title win at WrestleMania 41 against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. However, not if WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has something to say about it. Ric Flair commented on John Cena earlier this morning, noting that he will fight his way through security if he has to in order to stop Cena from winning the title from Cody Rhodes. Flair wrote the following on his social media:

“It’s Been 25 Years Since I Won My Last, 16th World Championship, According To The @WWE. Blood, Sweat, And Tears! Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Brett Hart, Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat. The List Is Endless Of World Class Opponents. Unparalleled! My 1984 Schedule Has Actually Been Called Impossible To Perform. 60 & 90 Minute Matches! Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena, I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!”

At last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, John Cena won the men’s Chamber match. Later on, he turned on Cody Rhodes at the order of The Rock, turning heel.

Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for WWE Championship goes down at WrestleMania 41 later in April. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.