Ric Flair Says He Reconnected With Arn Anderson After Arn’s Son Passed

Ric Flair and Arn Anderson have been out of touch with each other a bit in recent years, but Flair says that they have reconnected following the passing of Arn’s son Barrett. As reported last week, Flair had said he sent Anderson a message after Barrett tragically passed at the age of just 37. On the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ To Be the Man, Flair noted that he heard back from Anderson.

“I know what he’s going through, Kevin Nash knows what he’s going through,” Flair said of Anderson (per Wrestling Inc). “Arn and I reconnected, you know, we’ve kinda gone our separate ways because our companies … To see it kind of see it slip away for whatever reason, quite honestly because of promoters, and then reconnect in that private moment and exchange text messages and everything … It made me cry. I was that happy to hear back from him.”

Flair added that he hopes they can do some work together going forward, saying, “I just hope that we, he and I can go forward and do some stuff together. If he and I had a podcast together, Pat McAfee would be listening in.”

Flair’s own son Reid passed away at the young age of 25 in March of 2013. Nash lost his son Tristan in October of last year.