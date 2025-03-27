Ric Flair Reflects On Charlotte’s Return From Injury: ‘She’s Never Been Hotter’

Ric Flair has always been proud of Charlotte’s accomplishments in the ring, and he recently weighed in on her return from injury. Charlotte is challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 after coming back from an injury that kept her out for a year, and Ric talked about her return in an interview with TMZ.

“It was a horrible injury, and it’s hard to do anything on the sidelines when you’re right in the middle of your career,” Ric said (per Fightful). “She’s never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, she came back, and she regained the crown. She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She’s that good.”

He went on to say, “She’s on fire, man. Sometimes, it takes a while to find your niche. She’s a heel. She’s like me. She can be a babyface because she can do a lot of stuff, but she’s a heel, man. She’s badass. Now, she’s getting to really feel herself. I’m glad that they’re letting her be who she is. When you’re the best, you can say anything you want to say.”

Flair won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble to earn the WrestleMania 41 main event match.