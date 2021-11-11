Ric Flair Relaunching Wooooo Nation for Podcast Heat Network

– According to an official press release, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is relaunching his podcast, Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored, starting this month. Flair’s Wooooo Nation Uncensored will be part of the new podcast network called Podcast Heat.

The show will be co-hosted by former WCW announcer and Pittsburgh sports radio host on 105.9 The X, Mark Madden. The show will look at pivotal moments in Flair’s Hall of Fame career, along with Flair and Madden offering their “uncensored views and opinions on the current state of professional wrestling.”

Flair stated on he relaunch of his podcast: “I’ve had the greatest career in the history of the professional wrestling, and now it’s time to have the greatest podcast. This is the first time in my career I’ll truly be able to open up about not only my career, but the entire wrestling business. Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s going to be the best podcast going today. Wooooo!”

Mark Madden added: “I’ve known Ric Flair since 1987. I worked with him at WCW from 1993 to 2000. I edited and co-wrote his best-selling autobiography, ‘To Be the Man.’ I’ve seen all the media pieces done on Ric, like the ESPN 30 for 30. And I’m telling you, we’ve only scratched the surface on Ric Flair. Listeners to this podcast will find that out.”

Flair also released a new preview for the podcast, which you can view below.