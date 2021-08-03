Ric Flair Releases Statement on WWE Exit, Says He Has a Different Vision for His Future

– As noted, WWE confirmed the release of Ric Flair earlier today after news of him walking away from the company started making the rounds yesterday. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has released an official statement via his Twitter account on the situation.

“I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me. I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in this position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!”

It was rumored earlier today that Ric Flair sent a message to Vince McMahon where he complained about the booking of his daughter Charlotte Flair before asking for his release.