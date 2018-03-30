WWE News: Ric Flair Remarks On 10th Anniversary Of Retirement Match, New On Sale Date For Greatest Royal Rumble Tickets, Wrestlers With Most Wrestlemania Wins

– In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair commented on the 10th anniversary of his retirement match with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. He wrote:

Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE pic.twitter.com/PjJoARRFMp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 30, 2018

– The latest edition of WWE List This looks at the stars with the most Wrestlemania wins. Undertaker is in the lead with 23, followed by John Cena (10), Triple H (9), Bret Hart (8), Hulk Hogan (8) and Kane (8).

– Tickets for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia go on sale on April 13 instead of March 31. The event itself happens on April 27. It will feature a 50-man Royal Rumble, Triple H vs. John Cena, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Ladder Match. All main roster titles will be defended except for the two Women’s titles. The Undertaker and Chris JEricho are also expected to appear. This will be the first live event under a new deal with Saudi Arabia. It will air live in Australia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, and is rumored for the WWE Network.