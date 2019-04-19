WWE News: Ric Flair Honors His Son Reid, Triple H Thanks Those Who Helped Him Recover From Injury

– Ric Flair posted a message to Twitter, remembering his son Reid on a little after the sixth anniversary of his death. Reid died in 2013 at the age of 25.

Remembering My Son, Reid, On Good Friday, 6 Years After His Passing. Not A Day Goes By That You Are Not In Our Thoughts And Prayers. We All Know You Are In A Better Place. pic.twitter.com/rNlFjgflBo — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 19, 2019

Ashley Is The Queen And On Top Of The World, Morgan And Megan Are Very Happy, And Wendy And Her Children Make My Life A Better Place Every Day! We Love And Miss You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 19, 2019

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H thanked the people who helped him recover from a torn pectoral muscle to return five months later at Wrestlemania 35 for a match with Batista.