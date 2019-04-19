wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Honors His Son Reid, Triple H Thanks Those Who Helped Him Recover From Injury

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair RAW

– Ric Flair posted a message to Twitter, remembering his son Reid on a little after the sixth anniversary of his death. Reid died in 2013 at the age of 25.

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H thanked the people who helped him recover from a torn pectoral muscle to return five months later at Wrestlemania 35 for a match with Batista.

Ric Flair, Triple H

