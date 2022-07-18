Ric Flair Reportedly Dealing With Injury Ahead of His Last Match

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Ric Flair is dealing with an injury heading into his final match at the end of the month.

Dave Meltzer said that Flair is currently dealing with a ‘foot injury’, but is still expected to be wrestling at the July 31st event. Flair has previously said that he’s also wrestling with a pacemaker, which has drawn concern over his health if he steps back into the ring. He claimed that he consulted forty doctors to get cleared.