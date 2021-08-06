Ric Flair Reportedly Had a ‘Tremendous’ Ambassador Contract In WWE

As we’ve previously reported, Ric Flair was released from WWE this week after it was reported that he asked for it and it was granted. At the time, it was said that it was over creative issues but Flair himself said it a disagreement over business opportunities.

Either way, it seems he’s leaving behind a lot of money. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Flair had a “tremendous” Ambassador contract with the company prior to his exit, and was earning more money than he made even as World Heavyweight Champion in WCW. His most recent contract was signed last year.