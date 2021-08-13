Ric Flair Reportedly Set To Go To AEW Soon

Ric Flair asked for and was given his release from WWE last week and it seems his future may already be clear. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the word going around in AEW is that Flair will be joining the company as soon as he is legally able to. It’s unknown how long Flair’s non-compete clause for WWE is, but the standard for main roster talent is ninety days. Flair was on a legends deal and served as an ambassador for the company, so it may be different.