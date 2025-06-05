Ric Flair Responds To Dutch Mantel Telling Him To ‘Shut Up,’ Tells Haters To ‘F Off’

Ric Flair has fired off against his critics — including Dutch Mantell — on social media. As previously reported, Flair drew criticism after he posted to Twitter calling Jim Ross an “attention seeker” after his cancer diagnosis, something he later called a joke.

As Wrestling Inc reports, Mantell spoke on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast and told Flair to “shut up” and called him a “dick.” Flair posted to Twitter to push back at Mantell, writing:

“Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion. But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health. You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel. Please Stay Strong!”

He then posted after to address all of his critics, writing:

“I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous.”

