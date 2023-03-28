– On the latest edition of the To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair responded to criticism of his daughter, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and why she’s always in the title picture. Flair praised his daughter as the best worker in the business today” and explained why top main eventers stay in the main event scene even if they are off TV for a while. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)

“If someone is off for a legitimate reason and they’re the best wrestler in the business, why aren’t they in the main event? In the business, men or women. That’s what they do, they’re in the main event. Steve Austin came back for a year, came back and did he start at the bottom of the card? He ain’t wrestled in 20 years and they wanted him to main-event WrestleMania this year. What the hell? That’s the most stupid thing in the world. Why wouldn’t the best performer in the company, regardless of time off or time on, not be in the main event? Give me a break.”

Charlotte Flair took most of 2022 off after losing the title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. She later returned at the end of the year, beating Rousey to regain the title.