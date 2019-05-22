Ric Flair Returns Home Following Surgery, Releases Statement

– WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair appears to be in good spirits and recovering well after his recent heart surgery. Flair took to Instagram today to release a statement to his fans that he is back home. You can read his full statement and check out his latest Instagram post below.

Flair thanked his family, friends and fans for the support he’s received through his recent hospitalization. As a result of his medical issue, Flair was forced to withdraw from this weekend’s Starrcast event, including the Ric Flair Roast. However, he’s still scheduled to appear at SCWPro on May 31 in Iowa.