Ric Flair Returns Home Following Surgery, Releases Statement
– WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair appears to be in good spirits and recovering well after his recent heart surgery. Flair took to Instagram today to release a statement to his fans that he is back home. You can read his full statement and check out his latest Instagram post below.
Flair thanked his family, friends and fans for the support he’s received through his recent hospitalization. As a result of his medical issue, Flair was forced to withdraw from this weekend’s Starrcast event, including the Ric Flair Roast. However, he’s still scheduled to appear at SCWPro on May 31 in Iowa.
The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!
View this post on Instagram
