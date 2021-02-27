Ric Flair Reveals His Surprise to Big Show Signing With AEW, Says He’s Earned Everyone’s Respect

– Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed former WWE Superstar Paul Wight, aka Big Show, signing with AEW. Below are some highlights and a clip of Flair discussing the topic.

Flair on if he saw Big Show signing with AEW coming: “No, I didn’t. You know, I’ve been around Big Show a lot lately, and god, we’ve been friends for a long time. I remember the night that he walked into the Chicago Horizon. I was wrestling [Hulk] Hogan that night, and he came in with some friends. God, he was just a wonderful kid. And he’s still a wonderful guy, but I don’t know what happened. And I try not to ask. You know, I could come in there, and we all used to be aware of what was going on, we’re there all the time. And I have been there a lot, but I find now that it’s a different world, and I’m better off not asking. If I walk in and I’m going to catch up, I just pretend like I’m there, say hi, and all that. But to answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He didn’t mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two or three weeks ago, and — whenever they had the Legends Reunion, he was there.”

On Big Show signing with AEW: “I didn’t see it coming, and you know, I’m sure that they [AEW] must have made him a spectacular deal over there. Do I wish he had would stayed with us? Personally, yes. But at the same time, he’s earned my respect, and I think he’s earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make the choice he wants. That’s about as fair as I can say it.”

Flair on how it’s like Sting joining AEW: “I hated Sting leaving. Personally, we’re good friends. You know, it’s just not the way life works out. So, I wish him well, and you know, he and I will friends no matter where he is and what he does.”