Ric Flair Reveals How ‘Ric Flair Drip’ Video Came To Be

In an interview with Revolt, Ric Flair spoke about how his music video with Offset happened, his thoughts on John Cena and more. Here are highlights:

On how the video happened: “Well, I knew that he was a fan and the people I work with, a guy named Cam Fordham, reached out to him. Cam deals with many of the guys in the industry. I think they [either] reached out to Cam or the other way around, to see if I wanted to do it and I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ So I got to spend the day with [Offset] and he’s just a phenomenal young man. So respectful, so just genuine. He’s a real guy. Great music. He’s just living that life; that life that I love. [Laughs]”

On working with Offset: “He’s smart, he’s articulate, and he got it all going on. I think he surrounds himself with wonderful people that are genuinely interested in his career and who he is. The guy’s got so much damn talent, it would be hard to hold him back even if they tried. He’s a phenomenal guy.”

On shooting the video: “Well, I’ve done a lot of stuff, not like videos for music, but like spending a day at the WWE, where we’d do off-camera shoots for the show. [This] was very well directed. [There was] input from a couple of different people, and I’m sure from people he relied on for their input and what they think, and it was very well organized. Wonderful people. Very friendly. My brothers.”

On being an icon in the hip-hop community: “I mean it’s so rewarding. It’s hard to explain all that stuff I did in the ’80s. All that money I spent on jewelry when nobody was wearing it. [Laughs] It’s all coming back around full circle. I used to sometimes want to kill myself later in life for all the money I spent renting jet airplanes, limousines, and all of that. But, now it’s coming back full circle. I don’t regret any of it. So to have the respect of guys like Snoop Dogg, who I’ve been friends with forever, and Offset, whose career and future is unlimited, I’m thrilled by it.”

On John Cena tying his record of sixteen world titles: “I think it’s great. If anybody deserves that honor, it’s John. He’s a trooper. 16 years, no time off, very unselfish, the king of Make-A-Wish, [he’s] just a great guy. He’s the flagship. He has done everything that it takes. John completely devoted and committed to being the flagship for the company and he is. So if he wins 17, I’ll be happy for him. I’ll be the person to shake his hand.”