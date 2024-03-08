Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat Reportedly Spoke Highly of Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay wrestled his first match under AEW contract at Revolution and it didn’t go unnoticed by wrestling legends. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat spoke highly of Ospreay’s match with Konosuke Takeshita. It was said to be the first time either of them had seen an Ospreay match.

According to a “top AEW star”, Flair and Steamboat had heard of Ospreay and knew he was praised by a lot of people, but hadn’t seen him wrestle until Revolution. They were reportedly “blown away” by how good he was and how good the match was. Flair in particular said Ospreay was “unbelievable.”