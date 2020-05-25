wrestling / News
Ric Flair & Rob Gronkowski Set For Tonight’s Raw
Ric Flair and Rob Gronkowski will be making appearances on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has confirmed that Flair will be there to weigh in on the Randy Orton vs. Edge wrestling match at Backlash, while Gronk will have an interview on the show.
Also announced, though not confirmed by WWE, is Kevin Owens who revealed he’ll be on the show:
BREAKING: @RicFlairNatrBoy will be on #WWERaw TONIGHT to give his thoughts on @EdgeRatedR vs. @RandyOrton in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at #WWEBacklash … PLUS we'll have an exclusive interview with #247Champion @RobGronkowski! pic.twitter.com/ife42q1wmJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2020
Attention everyone!
I have an announcement to make:
I shall be on #WWERaw this evening on the @USA_Network.
That’s it.
Take care!
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 25, 2020
