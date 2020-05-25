wrestling / News

Ric Flair & Rob Gronkowski Set For Tonight’s Raw

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair Raw

Ric Flair and Rob Gronkowski will be making appearances on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has confirmed that Flair will be there to weigh in on the Randy Orton vs. Edge wrestling match at Backlash, while Gronk will have an interview on the show.

Also announced, though not confirmed by WWE, is Kevin Owens who revealed he’ll be on the show:

article topics :

RAW, Ric Flair, Rob Gronkowski, Jeremy Thomas

