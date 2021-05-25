Ric Flair On Thinking He’d Lost Roman Reigns’ Respect, Four Horsewomen’s Longevity As Top WWE Stars

In a recent AdFreeShows pop-up show, Ric Flair discussed thinking he’d lost Roman Reigns’ respect, the Four Horsewomen’s longevity as top WWE stars, and much more. You can read Ric Flair’s comments below.

Ric Flair on thinking he’d lost the respect of Roman Reigns: “I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns. When that whole ‘The Man’ thing went upside down and all that, and I had to file the trademark and whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I walked right up to him, and I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time? Hey, it means a lot to me.’ You want the kids to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Man, here he comes again.’ Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in. You just don’t want to be that person. You don’t hear Bob Orton at home – and Bob was a huge star – complaining about anybody. Let bygones be bygones and let it go.”

On his thoughts on attending WrestleMania 37: “I went the second night and it was great. I thought it was fabulous. I thought it was as good a WrestleMania as I’ve seen. All the matches were good, they didn’t have a bad match on the card either night. Some were better than others, but they didn’t have a bad one. Everybody got to enjoy the feeling of a live crowd and above all else, everybody on Sunday night came out afterwards. I don’t mean Vince, Stephanie or Hunter, but I can assure you wherever they were in their suite or restaurant they rented, everybody celebrated. They made a statement and that went towards other events opening up. It wasn’t like they were rolling the dice. The Super Bowl, they did it right. But our WrestleMania, that show that the company put on, it blew the Super Bowl away if you’re looking for spectacular. WrestleMania was phenomenal and people got their money’s worth.”

On the Four Horsewomen’s longevity as top WWE stars: “They didn’t start out low, they came in on top. They didn’t leave NXT and start on the bottom, they left NXT and started on top. To think she and Sasha and Becky and Bayley have been on top for six years on top. You know how many guys can say that? Randy Orton can say it, Roman can say it now, Seth [Rollins] can say it, and AJ [Styles]. It’s just a handful. To be there five or six years and be on top and not go back and be repackaged. When you don’t have to come back repackaged and different music – to just come back as just yourself. [Charlotte] will always be the queen. Sasha will always be the boss. You don’t understand how special that elite group is. There’s a lot of people that go in the Hall of Fame, but there’s no mark for how long you can stay on top and how great that makes you just at a different level to be on top in what is a very, very, very competitive situation.”

