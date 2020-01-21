Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW

Ric Flair was recently interviewed with BT Sport and discussed his famous performance at the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble. Highlights are below.

On his legendary performance at the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble: “It was an opportunity to get my self-confidence back. To become the person that I had let WCW destroy. My self-confidence. And when I came, Vince didn’t promise me that, he didn’t tell me. I just got to the building over in New York and he said, ‘You’re going in three, you’re coming out with it.’ One of the greatest nights of my career. I hate to keep saying that, because I have different nights for different reasons, but that obviously got me back up and running. Just like when they brought me back in 2001. Because in ’99, when the company closed, it was the happiest day of my life, the day that WCW closed. But my legacy was not intact, like it is now, without the help of WWE.”

On using the Royal Rumble to send a message to WCW: “I so wanted to say to WCW, stick it up your ass. I’m with the big boys, and look where I am in their eyes, as oppose to where you had me positioned.”

