Ric Flair Says A TV Show Is Currently Looking At Charlotte Flair, Thinks She’ll Be At Summerslam

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair revealed that Charlotte Flair has been looked at by a TV show and fitness people are wanting to work with her. Here are highlights:

On Charlotte possibly having opportunities outside of wrestling: “I’m actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she’s got fitness people wanting to do work with her. I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought.”

On if Charlotte will miss Summerslam: “No, no, no. I’m saying that I would assume that she’s gonna do SummerSlam. I’m saying that I hope she goes to the company because she’s been actively pursued for a series. I can’t give any more than that. And I just hope she just goes and says, ‘Hey, I wanna take some time off.’ Even though the WWE appreciates me, and you can write down my name every day, the fans don’t seem to get it. Hey, somebody else come along and see what you got. To all the people I’m holding back, have at it. I’m serious – if I were her then I would say that. I would say, ‘Stick it.’ I’m so mad about that – one mark after another, ‘We’re tired of seeing her.’ Good, watch her on TV in another event. She’s a millionaire – she can do what she wants to do. And she’s a millionaire because of the company; there you go.”

On if she’s the biggest star in WWE: “I know she’s the biggest star, but she’s the best wrestler too! You know what I mean? I swear to God, it makes me so damn mad. These people say, ‘Oh, you’re holding back…’ Okay. Well, you know what? The only way to find out who we’re holding back as turn it over to them. I’ll give you the list of names they keep running by me that the media keeps bringing up – give it to them. Let’s see them stick a moonsault every night. Let’s see them do a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope onto five people. Give them a great match – not a good match – every time out. Come on, name the five women that could do that. Name the two. I just named the one.”

On comparisons between Charlotte and Trish Stratus: “This is another point that people don’t listen – Trish Stratus wanted to come back, right? If Trish was the greatest and arguably she could have been. It would be her or Lita – that’d be pretty much a two-person conversation from what I’m told or what I remember in terms of wrestling skills. If Trish wants to wrestle Charlotte, why didn’t she ask for 30 other girls. You know why? Because she wanted to wrestle the best. I can’t do what Shawn [Michaels] did. You know what I mean? And neither could Randy. My favorite saying of Randy is, ‘If he can’t give it, he can take it.’ You know what I mean? And they did everything. Sometimes a moonsault is the difference. Sometimes a suplex off the top. Sometimes it’s expression, looks, timing. There’s so much and for her to cram all this into six years, this month, and to be criticized for being great? Give me a break. Jesus!”