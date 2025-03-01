– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that the recent vignettes promoting Charlotte Flair returning to WWE were his daughter’s idea. He stated the following on the topic (via Fightful):

“All those skits with the airplane and all that stuff, that was all her. All her dialogue. The one where she’s running and training and putting her knee brace on. That’s all her. She thought of all of that and she’s been waiting, chomping at the bit, to get back. Now that she is back, she’s not taking a day off. She’s working even harder.”

Charlotte made her WWE in-ring return last month at the Royal Rumble, winning the women’s Rumble match. Charlotte Flair is scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.